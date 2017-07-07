Costco testing out Cheeseburgers in select food courts

A trip through Costco can be a magical journey. You walk in with a plan to just get some toothpaste and walk out with 5 gallons of mayonnaise, a 70" LED TV, and a 24 foot inflatable Orca for the pool that you don't own. And you forgot the toothpaste.

Oh yeah, don't forget the obligatory $1.50 sausage and soda! But wait, it's about to get better. Maybe.

According to Foodbeast , Costco is currently testing JUMBO-SIZED CHEESEBURGERS in their food courts... in select markets, of course. And none of those markets are Spokane or Coeur d'Alene. But wait... there could still be hope!

One of the markets is Seattle! And we're just four short hours from Seattle (Depending on how fast you drive)! Which means... maybe we're next? Lord willing and the creek don't rise!

So what is this fabled, glorious and gigantic meaty concoction?

Folk have been sharing their sightings like Bigfoot all over social media (see below), but according to Foodbeast, it's:

"It's an organic beef patty, topped with romaine lettuce, smoked Thousand Island dressing, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, all placed between fluffy, sweet Chicago-style buns. In true Costco fashion, the new burger is an affordable $5.43 with tax."