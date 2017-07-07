Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73-year-old man after wife reports he and motorhome disappear

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning.

Deputies say George Williams' wife told them he left their home on North Wall, just north of Country Homes Blvd., on July 6 and hasn't been seen since. Williams' wife says she noticed he wasn't home and their motorhome was gone. She says this is very unlike George.

"She is very worried for his welfare as she states he has made concerning statements in the past and has been having memory problems lately," Deputy mark Gregory said in a press release on Friday. "She believes there are possibly two handguns in the motorhome and George has accesses to cash but does not have a cell phone or his medications. She explained because of these highly unusual circumstances, she fears for George’s welfare."

George has been known to frequent state parks, camping areas and casinos.

He may be driving or staying in a white and brown 2004 R-Vision Motorhome, with Washington license plates AZY4296, which has not been located.

If you have seen George W. Williams, or know of his location, you are asked to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10087100.