Tall grass presents not only an eyesore but a fire hazard

Tall grass in Spokane is not only an eyesore but it's becoming a fire hazard "we've had everything from large brush fires to homes particularly in the valley view incident to apartment fires even here in the city on the north side that have been started from small grass fires," said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.

Sharon O'Brien who lives in north Spokane came home to find her house without power and went out to see that part of her fence was burnt down and also damage part of her pool pump house. "Had found out that the neighbor's yard caught on fire."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. But Sharron blames the neighbors for not keeping up their property "If you ask me the people that live next door should pay for everything because they don't mow they don't water," Sharon said.

According to Spokane Code Enforcement they "do not hold any codes that say you must manicure your yard." However Spokane fire code states that "tall, dry grass close to a home or a fence and is ten inches or more is a fire hazard." Sharon is just thinking what needs to be done "Then maybe if they had their lawn fairly green...it's frustrating.:"

During our connect center yesterday we received over a dozen complaints about eye sore properties around Spokane. We put those people in touch with code enforcement so that something can be done about their complaints.