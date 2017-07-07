How to help people beat the heat this summer

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority.

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

There are tens of thousands of people in the Inland Northwest without air conditioning or fans, and with the temperatures in the mid 90s this week, there are plenty of people in need of help.

But the problem is the two organizations that can help cool folks off aren’t able to.

Meals on Wheels deliver fans to elderly folks who are part of their program, but they are currently out of fans.

You can donate a fan to the organization by dropping one off at their downtown location Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. That office is located at 1222 W 2nd Ave. You can make your donation on the weekends at Merlyn's Comics and Gameson located at 5 W Main Ave

SNAP (Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners) does not currently have an emergency program for people who need AC units or fans, but says they will take donations and get them to people in need. They can take those donations at the armory located at 212 W 2nd Ave.

You can also donate money online or by calling (509) 456-SNAP (7629). You can designate that donation to be used for fans or air conditioning.