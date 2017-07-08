Another small quake shakes SE Montana

The United States Geological Survey reports a small earthquake shook residents near Helena, Montana, early Saturday morning. The USGS says the 4.1 magnitude quake was reported around 4:30 a.m. about 13 km southeast of Lincoln, Montana.

This is the latest report of a quake in the area following a reported 5.8 magnitude struck near Lincoln late Wednesday night. That quake was felt in Spokane and other areas around the Inland Northwest.

Saturday's quake was reported at a depth of about 8.9 km, while Wednesday's was reported at a depth of 4.3 km.

The town of Lincoln has a population of about 1,000 people and is located about 30 miles northwest of Helena.

For more information, click here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us1000985b#executive