911 calls: Witnesses helped carjacking victim

You'd never expect a drive through downtown Spokane to turn into a carjacking.

911 dispatchers released the terrifying 911 call from when that became one woman's reality.

The victim, Sonora Hetrick says she was at a stoplight on Monday after she got off work when a woman threatened her to get out of her car. That woman was later identified as 20-year-old Tamara Hayes.

They struggled for a bit and eventually Hayes got in Hetrick's car. "That was probably the craziest thing that's ever happened to me," said Hetrick.

Hetrick's foot got caught inside her car and Hayes drove off. Hetrick was dragged for half a block at the intersection of Spokane Falls Boulevard and Stevens.

Multiple people witnessed what happened to Hetrick. "She's crying and bleeding," said one witness to a 911 dispatcher. Luckily, she made it out OK with a few scrapes.

One of the witnesses even followed Hetrick's stolen car, telling police where Hayes was. "She's just rolling stop signs and driving erratically," said one witness to a 911 dispatcher.

Eventually, Hayes was arrested near I-90, landing herself behind bars, all thanks to the help of multiple witnesses.

Hayes does remain in the Spokane County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Spokane police say this carjacking is a reminder to always be aware of your surroundings. They say the best way to stay safe, is to always lock your car doors even when you're driving.