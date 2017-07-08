Body found in Moses Lake believed to be missing man

Grant County Sheriff's deputies report a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando. Pando was the subject of a search after his submerged car was found Thursday near the McConihe Flats community.

Sheriff's Marine Patrol deputies and detectives recovered the body Saturday morning near where Pando's car was found Thursday near Road E.2-Northeast and McConihe Road Northeast.

The Grant County Coroner's Office is working to confirm the identity of the body and perform an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.