Prosecutors charge husband in Spokane Valley shooting death

The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has charged Dwayne Thurman with first degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife.

More than a year ago, former Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy Dwayne Thurman said he was cleaning a gun when it went off accidentally and killed his wife Brenda in their Spokane Valley home.

Brenda's kids from a previous marriage never believed that story and have been on a mission to get justice ever since. But they say a manslaughter charge is just a slap on the wrist.

"Dwayne Thurman and his attorney should run, not walk, but run like hell to the courthouse," says private investigator Ted Pulver. He was hired by the family of Brenda Thurman to dig up details about what happened on that night in January 2016.

Brenda Thurman's family has been waiting more than a year for Friday's announcement of charges, but Pulver says it wasn't what they hoped.

"It's the family's opinion, the attorney's opinion and certainly my opinion that we are disappointed with that," Pulver said.

Dwayne Thurman says he shot his wife by accident while he was cleaning a gun. Brenda Thurman's family doesn't think so, and court documents seem to back them up.

The newly filed court documents show a forensic scientist fired the murder weapon and found it to "function reliably and did not have any malfunctions," which contradicts Dwayne Thurman's claim that the gun misfired.

We reached out to Dwayne Thurman's attorney for comment, but we have not heard back.