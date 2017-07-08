Montana firefighter sets record running mile in full gear - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Montana firefighter sets record running mile in full gear

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA, Mont. -

A Montana firefighter and triathlete holds the world record for running a mile in firefighting gear - including boots - and he plans to attempt the half-marathon record this weekend.

The Missoulian reports  the Guinness Book of World Records certified Andy Drobeck's time of 6 minutes, 8.46 seconds posted in the Missoula Mile last month as a record, eclipsing the old mark by more than 34 seconds.

Drobeck - who has also won the last six firefighter stair climb competitions in Seattle - hopes to best the half-marathon record of 1 hour, 39 minutes and 20 seconds in the Missoula Half Marathon on Sunday.

Drobeck, a Missoula city firefighter, says he plans to pack bags of ice inside his uniform to help keep him cool and have friends stationed along the course to hand him frozen towels.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73-year-old man after wife reports he and motorhome disappear

    Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73-year-old man after wife reports he and motorhome disappear

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:20:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning.  Deputies say George Williams' wife told them he left their home on North Wall, just north of Country Homes Blvd., on July 6 and hasn't been seen since. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning.  Deputies say George Williams' wife told them he left their home on North Wall, just north of Country Homes Blvd., on July 6 and hasn't been seen since. 

    >>

  • Body found in Moses Lake believed to be missing man

    Body found in Moses Lake believed to be missing man

    Saturday, July 8 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-07-08 17:29:39 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies report a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando. Pando was the subject of a search after his submerged car was found Thursday near the McConihe Flats community.

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies report a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando. Pando was the subject of a search after his submerged car was found Thursday near the McConihe Flats community.

    >>

  • Another small quake shakes SE Montana

    Another small quake shakes SE Montana

    Saturday, July 8 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-07-08 16:28:48 GMT

    LINCOLN, Mont. - The United States Geological Survey reports a small earthquake shook residents near Helena, Montana, early Saturday morning. The USGS says the 4.1 magnitude quake was reported around 4:30 a.m. about 13 km southeast of Lincoln, Montana. This is the latest report of a quake in the area following a reported 5.8 magnitude struck near Lincoln late Wednesday night.

    >>

    LINCOLN, Mont. - The United States Geological Survey reports a small earthquake shook residents near Helena, Montana, early Saturday morning. The USGS says the 4.1 magnitude quake was reported around 4:30 a.m. about 13 km southeast of Lincoln, Montana. This is the latest report of a quake in the area following a reported 5.8 magnitude struck near Lincoln late Wednesday night.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Alaska mom snaps cellphone pics of Obama carrying her baby

    Alaska mom snaps cellphone pics of Obama carrying her baby

    Saturday, July 8 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-07-08 20:35:17 GMT

    An Alaska mother is cherishing cellphone photos of her wide-eyed 6-month-old baby in the arms of former President Barack Obama. Jolene Jackinsky says she was looking for an airline at Anchorage International Airport on Monday when she ended up in a waiting area for private flights where a man she thought looked like Obama was sitting.

    >>

    An Alaska mother is cherishing cellphone photos of her wide-eyed 6-month-old baby in the arms of former President Barack Obama. Jolene Jackinsky says she was looking for an airline at Anchorage International Airport on Monday when she ended up in a waiting area for private flights where a man she thought looked like Obama was sitting.

    >>

  • Groom arrested over New York backyard wedding fireworks

    Groom arrested over New York backyard wedding fireworks

    Saturday, July 8 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-07-08 20:02:59 GMT

    MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) -Guests watching a fireworks display after a New York wedding were cheering the bride, groom and booms when police arrived. The groom ended up under arrest. Nassau County police say they were called to a Massapequa home early Saturday and found a big party with professional-level pyrotechnics in the backyard.

    >>

    MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) -Guests watching a fireworks display after a New York wedding were cheering the bride, groom and booms when police arrived. The groom ended up under arrest. Nassau County police say they were called to a Massapequa home early Saturday and found a big party with professional-level pyrotechnics in the backyard.

    >>

  • American gored at Pamplona bull run promises to run again

    American gored at Pamplona bull run promises to run again

    Saturday, July 8 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-07-08 19:29:43 GMT

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - One of the two Americans gored Saturday during this year's second running of the bulls in the Spanish city of Pamplona is swearing that he will run again before the festival is over. Bill Hillmann, a 35-year-old writer who also was gored three years ago at the San Fermin festival, was in stable condition.

    >>

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - One of the two Americans gored Saturday during this year's second running of the bulls in the Spanish city of Pamplona is swearing that he will run again before the festival is over. Bill Hillmann, a 35-year-old writer who also was gored three years ago at the San Fermin festival, was in stable condition.

    >>
    •   