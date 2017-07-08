Montana firefighter sets record running mile in full gear

A Montana firefighter and triathlete holds the world record for running a mile in firefighting gear - including boots - and he plans to attempt the half-marathon record this weekend.

The Missoulian reports the Guinness Book of World Records certified Andy Drobeck's time of 6 minutes, 8.46 seconds posted in the Missoula Mile last month as a record, eclipsing the old mark by more than 34 seconds.

Drobeck - who has also won the last six firefighter stair climb competitions in Seattle - hopes to best the half-marathon record of 1 hour, 39 minutes and 20 seconds in the Missoula Half Marathon on Sunday.

Drobeck, a Missoula city firefighter, says he plans to pack bags of ice inside his uniform to help keep him cool and have friends stationed along the course to hand him frozen towels.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)