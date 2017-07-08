Idaho State Police report: Idaho crime rate mostly stable

The Idaho State Police's new Crime in Idaho report shows the state's crime rate remained mostly stable last year, though drug crimes saw a notable increase.

Statewide, there were almost 5,035 crimes reported for every 100,000 residents, according to the report. That's only a .07 percent increase over the 2015 crime rate.

The total number of drug crimes increased more than 15 percent, however, with more than 11,300 drug violations reported last year.

Idaho State Police spokesman Tim Marsano says the increase in drug crimes reflects a nationwide trend.

