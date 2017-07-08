Washington State Patrol: Trooper kills man with knife

Washington State Patrol says a trooper shot and killed a man Saturday morning on Interstate 5 near Lacey after the man threatened the trooper with a knife.

Trooper Brooke Bova says the shooting occurred at about 6:15 a.m. after the trooper pulled the man over.

Officials say the man had called 911 and requested "suicide by cop."

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but the man died at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

Bova says the trooper wasn't injured.

The Thurston County Critical Incident Investigation team is handling the investigation.

Officials say motorists can expect delays while police are active in the area.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)