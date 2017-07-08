Effort to reverse transgender bathroom rule falls short

Voters won't see a ballot measure in November that seeks to undo Washington's transgender bathroom rule.

The Seattle Times reports a group seeking the initiative canceled its Friday appointment to turn in signatures, which was the deadline to turn them in.

The group, Just Want Privacy, was gathering signatures in an effort to reverse a 2015 state regulation that guarantees people access to bathrooms and locker rooms according to the gender with which they identify.

The state says the rule issued by the state Human Rights Commission didn't introduce a new right but clarified a 2006 law barring sexual orientation or gender identity discrimination.

Just Want Privacy argues the rule could be used as a shield for sexual predators to enter those places and harm women and children - actions that are already unlawful.

The group also failed to collect enough signatures last year.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)