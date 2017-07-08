Groom arrested over New York backyard wedding fireworks

Groom arrested over New York backyard wedding fireworksPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73-year-old man after wife reports he and motorhome disappear
Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73-year-old man after wife reports he and motorhome disappear
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning. Deputies say George Williams' wife told them he left their home on North Wall, just north of Country Homes Blvd., on July 6 and hasn't been seen since.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning. Deputies say George Williams' wife told them he left their home on North Wall, just north of Country Homes Blvd., on July 6 and hasn't been seen since.>>
Body found in Moses Lake believed to be missing man
Body found in Moses Lake believed to be missing man
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies report a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando. Pando was the subject of a search after his submerged car was found Thursday near the McConihe Flats community.>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies report a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando. Pando was the subject of a search after his submerged car was found Thursday near the McConihe Flats community.>>
Another small quake shakes SE Montana
Another small quake shakes SE Montana
LINCOLN, Mont. - The United States Geological Survey reports a small earthquake shook residents near Helena, Montana, early Saturday morning. The USGS says the 4.1 magnitude quake was reported around 4:30 a.m. about 13 km southeast of Lincoln, Montana. This is the latest report of a quake in the area following a reported 5.8 magnitude struck near Lincoln late Wednesday night.>>
LINCOLN, Mont. - The United States Geological Survey reports a small earthquake shook residents near Helena, Montana, early Saturday morning. The USGS says the 4.1 magnitude quake was reported around 4:30 a.m. about 13 km southeast of Lincoln, Montana. This is the latest report of a quake in the area following a reported 5.8 magnitude struck near Lincoln late Wednesday night.>>
Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib
Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket.">>
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket.">>
Man allegedly uses false documents to get veteran discount at Spokane car dealership
Man allegedly uses false documents to get veteran discount at Spokane car dealership
SPOKANE, Wash. - We recently received a news tip that a local man is posing as a veteran by using a false story to get discounts at local car dealerships. The man claims he was in a helicopter crash, honorably discharged, and now has a small source of income. The problem is, it may not be true.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - We recently received a news tip that a local man is posing as a veteran by using a false story to get discounts at local car dealerships. The man claims he was in a helicopter crash, honorably discharged, and now has a small source of income. The problem is, it may not be true.>>
City of Cheney issues mandatory lawn irrigation shutdown
City of Cheney issues mandatory lawn irrigation shutdown
CHENEY, Wash. - The City of Cheney is enacting a mandatory shutdown of residents and businesses watering their lawns. On June 30, the City of Cheney lost one of its largest production wells due to mechanical failure. Since then, the City's water reservoirs have been reduced to critically low levels. Because of this, there has been an immediate lawn watering shutdown to replenish the reservoirs.>>
CHENEY, Wash. - The City of Cheney is enacting a mandatory shutdown of residents and businesses watering their lawns. On June 30, the City of Cheney lost one of its largest production wells due to mechanical failure. Since then, the City's water reservoirs have been reduced to critically low levels. Because of this, there has been an immediate lawn watering shutdown to replenish the reservoirs.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Alaska mom snaps cellphone pics of Obama carrying her baby
Alaska mom snaps cellphone pics of Obama carrying her baby
An Alaska mother is cherishing cellphone photos of her wide-eyed 6-month-old baby in the arms of former President Barack Obama. Jolene Jackinsky says she was looking for an airline at Anchorage International Airport on Monday when she ended up in a waiting area for private flights where a man she thought looked like Obama was sitting.>>
An Alaska mother is cherishing cellphone photos of her wide-eyed 6-month-old baby in the arms of former President Barack Obama. Jolene Jackinsky says she was looking for an airline at Anchorage International Airport on Monday when she ended up in a waiting area for private flights where a man she thought looked like Obama was sitting.>>
Groom arrested over New York backyard wedding fireworks
Groom arrested over New York backyard wedding fireworks
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) -Guests watching a fireworks display after a New York wedding were cheering the bride, groom and booms when police arrived. The groom ended up under arrest. Nassau County police say they were called to a Massapequa home early Saturday and found a big party with professional-level pyrotechnics in the backyard.>>
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) -Guests watching a fireworks display after a New York wedding were cheering the bride, groom and booms when police arrived. The groom ended up under arrest. Nassau County police say they were called to a Massapequa home early Saturday and found a big party with professional-level pyrotechnics in the backyard.>>
American gored at Pamplona bull run promises to run again
American gored at Pamplona bull run promises to run again
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - One of the two Americans gored Saturday during this year's second running of the bulls in the Spanish city of Pamplona is swearing that he will run again before the festival is over. Bill Hillmann, a 35-year-old writer who also was gored three years ago at the San Fermin festival, was in stable condition.>>
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - One of the two Americans gored Saturday during this year's second running of the bulls in the Spanish city of Pamplona is swearing that he will run again before the festival is over. Bill Hillmann, a 35-year-old writer who also was gored three years ago at the San Fermin festival, was in stable condition.>>
Actor LaBeouf arrested in Georgia for public drunkenness
Actor LaBeouf arrested in Georgia for public drunkenness
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Actor Shia LaBeouf has been released from a Georgia jail after posting $7,000 bond on charges of public drunkenness. The Chatham County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old was arrested in a hotel lobby at 4 a.m. Saturday by the Savannah Police Department and released. He also faces charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction.>>
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Actor Shia LaBeouf has been released from a Georgia jail after posting $7,000 bond on charges of public drunkenness. The Chatham County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old was arrested in a hotel lobby at 4 a.m. Saturday by the Savannah Police Department and released. He also faces charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction.>>
Washington state biologists rescue 33 pygmy rabbits
Washington state biologists rescue 33 pygmy rabbits
QUINCY, Wash. (AP) - Officials have captured 33 endangered pygmy rabbits that survived a wildfire in central Washington state and moved them to other breeding sites. Biologist John Gallie with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife tells The Seattle Times in a story on Friday that the rabbits were captured late last month after the wildfire burned up sagebrush the rabbits need for food and shelter.>>
QUINCY, Wash. (AP) - Officials have captured 33 endangered pygmy rabbits that survived a wildfire in central Washington state and moved them to other breeding sites. Biologist John Gallie with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife tells The Seattle Times in a story on Friday that the rabbits were captured late last month after the wildfire burned up sagebrush the rabbits need for food and shelter.>>
Effort to reverse transgender bathroom rule falls short
Effort to reverse transgender bathroom rule falls short
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Voters won't see a ballot measure in November that seeks to undo Washington's transgender bathroom rule. The Seattle Times reports a group seeking the initiative canceled its Friday appointment to turn in signatures, which was the deadline to turn them in.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Voters won't see a ballot measure in November that seeks to undo Washington's transgender bathroom rule. The Seattle Times reports a group seeking the initiative canceled its Friday appointment to turn in signatures, which was the deadline to turn them in.>>
Washington State Patrol: Trooper kills man with knife
Washington State Patrol: Trooper kills man with knife
LACEY, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Patrol says a trooper shot and killed a man Saturday morning on Interstate 5 near Lacey after the man threatened the trooper with a knife. Trooper Brooke Bova says the shooting occurred at about 6:15 a.m. after the trooper pulled the man over. Officials say the man had called 911 and requested "suicide by cop.">>
LACEY, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Patrol says a trooper shot and killed a man Saturday morning on Interstate 5 near Lacey after the man threatened the trooper with a knife. Trooper Brooke Bova says the shooting occurred at about 6:15 a.m. after the trooper pulled the man over. Officials say the man had called 911 and requested "suicide by cop.">>
Idaho State Police report: Idaho crime rate mostly stable
Idaho State Police report: Idaho crime rate mostly stable
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho State Police's new Crime in Idaho report shows the state's crime rate remained mostly stable last year, though drug crimes saw a notable increase. Statewide, there were almost 5,035 crimes reported for every 100,000 residents, according to the report. That's only a .07 percent increase over the 2015 crime rate.>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho State Police's new Crime in Idaho report shows the state's crime rate remained mostly stable last year, though drug crimes saw a notable increase. Statewide, there were almost 5,035 crimes reported for every 100,000 residents, according to the report. That's only a .07 percent increase over the 2015 crime rate.>>
Montana firefighter sets record running mile in full gear
Montana firefighter sets record running mile in full gear
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana firefighter and triathlete holds the world record for running a mile in firefighting gear - including boots - and he plans to attempt the half-marathon record this weekend. The Missoulian reports the Guinness Book of World Records certified Andy Drobeck's time of 6 minutes, 8.46 seconds posted in the Missoula Mile last month as a record, eclipsing the old mark by more than 34 seconds.>>
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana firefighter and triathlete holds the world record for running a mile in firefighting gear - including boots - and he plans to attempt the half-marathon record this weekend. The Missoulian reports the Guinness Book of World Records certified Andy Drobeck's time of 6 minutes, 8.46 seconds posted in the Missoula Mile last month as a record, eclipsing the old mark by more than 34 seconds.>>
Prosecutors charge husband in Spokane Valley shooting death
Prosecutors charge husband in Spokane Valley shooting death
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has charged Dwayne Thurman with first degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife. More than a year ago, former Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy Dwayne Thurman said he was cleaning a gun when it went off accidentally and killed his wife Brenda in their Spokane Valley home.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has charged Dwayne Thurman with first degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife. More than a year ago, former Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy Dwayne Thurman said he was cleaning a gun when it went off accidentally and killed his wife Brenda in their Spokane Valley home.>>