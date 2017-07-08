Alaska mom snaps cellphone pics of Obama carrying her baby

An Alaska mother is cherishing cellphone photos of her wide-eyed 6-month-old baby in the arms of former President Barack Obama.

Jolene Jackinsky says she was looking for an airline at Anchorage International Airport on Monday when she ended up in a waiting area for private flights where a man she thought looked like Obama was sitting. As she got closer, she realized it really was him.

Jackinsky says he walked up to her and asked, "Who is this pretty girl?" She says she chatted with him about how fast children grow while he carried baby Giselle.

Obama told Jackinsky he was going home from a vacation.

Jackinsky says when Giselle's father approached, Obama joked "I'm taking your baby."

The encounter lasted about five minutes. But Jackinsky says she'll always remember the moment.

