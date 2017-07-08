Fire department warns of danger in charging devices near bed - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Fire department warns of danger in charging devices near bed

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Photo: Newton NH Fire Department/Facebook Photo: Newton NH Fire Department/Facebook
Parents: Do you let your kids charge their phones or tablets next to their beds? One fire department is hoping you double check where your mobile devices are charging because it might be putting you in danger.

The warning comes courtesy of the Newton, New Hampshire Fire Department. The department made a post on its Facebook page showing pictures of a phone charger on a bed with a burned blanket and sheets.

Firefighters say charging a phone or tablet on a bed or under a pillow can be a serious fire hazard. "This can be extremely dangerous. The heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become hotter and hotter," the post reads. "The likely result is that the pillow/bed will catch fire. This places the child/teen as well as everyone else in the home in great danger."

The warning, and attached pictures, have attracted a lot of attention since they were posted. The post has been shared more than 28,000 times.

    •   