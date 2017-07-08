Indiana Sheriff's K9 dies of heat stroke in squad car - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Indiana Sheriff's K9 dies of heat stroke in squad car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. -

An Indiana sheriff's deputy and school resource officer has been suspended pending the results of an investigation after he left his K9 partner, Mojo, in a hot car and the dog died of apparent heat stroke Thursday.

WANE reports that according to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff Don Lauer, deputy Courtney Fuller and K9 Mojo returned home from duty around 3 p.m. Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, Fuller got distract by his newborn child and forgot to take Mojo out of the back of his squad car.

Around 7:15 p.m., Fuller noticed Mojo wasn't in his kennel. He went out to his car and found Mojo dead. 

According to the release, Lauer says Fuller contacted his supervisors and an investigation is being conducted by the Allen County Sheriff's Department. That investigation is ongoing.

Mojo was taken to Purdue University for a necropsy to confirm cause of death.

“The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department regrets this tragic mistake and mourns the loss of one of its members,” Sheriff Lauer said in a release.

