17-year-old arrested in shooting of Pasco man

Pasco Police say a 17-year-old suspect is in custody for the shooting of a 51-year-old man driving an SUV last week.

Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. The initial investigation found a 51-year-old man with two gunshot wounds near N. 14th Avenue and W. Lewis Street in Pasco. Police believe the man was driving his car with another person when he was shot. The man wrecked his car, got out with his passenger and flagged down help from passersby. Bystanders helped until officers arrived on the scene.

Medics arrived a short time later and rushed the 51-year-old man to the hospital, before he was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane where he remains in a medically induced coma.

On Thursday, detectives were able to arrest the teen male around 9:30 p.m. in Sunnyside with help from Sunnyside PD, and the Department of Corrections. The teen was located near Tacoma and 13th in Sunnyside and taken into custody without incident.

Detectives transported the 17-year-old back to the Tri-Cities and booked him into juvenile detention on investigative holds for first degree assault, felon in possession of a fire arm, attempted vehicle theft and drive-by shooting. Police say that given the suspect's age and the charges against him, it's possible he will be tried as an adult.

Detecives used physical evidence at the scene, security video, and witness tips to track down the 17-year-old, but say the investigation is still active. Anyone with additional information is urged to call Pasco PD at (509)5453421 on weekdays, or Dispatch at (509)545-3510 nights and weekends. Reference Pasco case PP17-31037 Assault.