Giant snake caught on camera in central Florida

A massive rattlesnake was recently caught on camera in central Florida. Cathy Terry snapped the photo of the snake from the safety of her truck in Bartow, Florida.

She described the snake as a huge, fat eastern diamondback rattlesnake, and said it slithered across the road right in front of her.

Apparently, the snake was so long it took up about three-quarters of the width of the two lane road. Terry says if they hadn't looked out their window before getting out of the truck, they would have stepped right on it.

She says she wants the photo to be a reminder for everyone to stay alert for snakes, not only in parks and woods, but even in their own backyard.