WATCH: Video of Trump retrieving Marine's hat goes viral

President Donald Trump is back in the United States following the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. The president landed at Andrews Air Force Base before jumping on Marine One and heading to the White House Saturday night. 

But a moment between the president and a Marine standing guard outside Marine One has lit up the Internet overnight. The Marine loses his white cap in turbulence from the helicopter, and President Trump quickly grabs it and places it back on the Marine's head, patting him on the arm. No sooner does he replace the hat than it's blown off a second time. Trump chases down the hat, and once again places it on the Marine's head before boarding the helicopter.

The brief video of the interaction has gone viral on Twitter and other social media sites.

President Trump is now back at the White House, but he returns to Europe next week. He'll be travelling to Paris to participate in Bastille Day ceremonies.

