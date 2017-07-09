5 vessels burned when boat catches fire at Everett marina

Flames quickly spread when a boat caught fire as it was pulling into a slip at the Port of Everett, burning five vessels.

The Daily Herald reports that five people dove into the water as the blaze spread Saturday evening. One person had minor injuries.

Acting Everett Fire Chief Tim Key says five boats were heavily damaged, including three that sank.

Smoke filled the sky over Everett and could be seen from miles away.

