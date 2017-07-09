Woman arrested for leaving child in hot car says squad car is 'too hot'

A woman is facing charges after police say she left her 5-year-old child in a 107-degree car for 30 minutes to go shopping. When police arrived and arrested the woman, she reportedly told them it was too hot in the back of the cruiser and to turn the air conditioning up.

WFTV reports police were called to the Dollar General in South Daytona, Florida, last week for a report of a child left in a vehicle. They found the 5-year-old sitting in a locked Hyundai alone with the front driver's side window rolled down, and the driver rear-side window rolled down slightly.

According to police, the car was parked in direct sunlight without any shade. Responding officers reported the child appeared upset and was sweating.

When the child's mother, identified as 30-year-old Colleen Walker, walked out of the store, she spoke to police and firefighters. She told emergency crews that her child was only in the car for 12 minutes, and that her son wanted to stay in the car. Surveillance video from the store reportedly showed Walker in the car for about 30 minutes.

Responding emergency crews checked on the boy and he was OK.

Police said that when Walker was being driven to jail, she asked officers to put on the air conditioning because the car was too hot.

Lt. Dan Dietrich told WFTV, "She was complaining that the backseat of our patrol car was too hot on her way to the jail, and asked the officer to turn the AC up."

Walker was arrested on charges of child neglect and could face up to five years in prison.