1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

Posted: Updated:
CINCINNATI -

Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children.

The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the woman told guests before the shooting it was a boy.

A Colerain Township police spokesman says only one of the wounded had serious injuries. Spokesman James Love says the motive for the shooting is unknown. He says witnesses saw the gunmen run down the street afterward. They remain at-large.

About a dozen people were watching a movie when the gunmen, described as wearing hooded sweat shirts, burst into the home.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Video of Trump retrieving Marine's hat goes viral

    WATCH: Video of Trump retrieving Marine's hat goes viral

    Sunday, July 9 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-07-09 18:09:24 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is back in the United States following the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. The president landed at Andrews Air Force Base before jumping on Marine One and heading to the White House Saturday night.  But a moment between the president and a Marine standing guard outside Marine One has lit up the Internet overnight.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is back in the United States following the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. The president landed at Andrews Air Force Base before jumping on Marine One and heading to the White House Saturday night.  But a moment between the president and a Marine standing guard outside Marine One has lit up the Internet overnight.

    >>

  • Woman arrested for leaving child in hot car says squad car is 'too hot'

    Woman arrested for leaving child in hot car says squad car is 'too hot'

    Sunday, July 9 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-07-09 18:46:36 GMT

    SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - A woman is facing charges after police say she left her 5-year-old child in a 107-degree car for 30 minutes to go shopping. When police arrived and arrested the woman, she reportedly told them it was too hot in the back of the cruiser and to turn the air conditioning up.

    >>

    SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - A woman is facing charges after police say she left her 5-year-old child in a 107-degree car for 30 minutes to go shopping. When police arrived and arrested the woman, she reportedly told them it was too hot in the back of the cruiser and to turn the air conditioning up.

    >>

  • Spokane woman claims man let air out of her tires in parking lot

    Spokane woman claims man let air out of her tires in parking lot

    Saturday, July 8 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-07-09 02:05:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after a panhandler took matters into his own hands  when she did not give him gas money. Pam says she was at the Winco near Jay and North Dakota St stocking up on groceries for the week and what happened next had her checking her front tire.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after a panhandler took matters into his own hands  when she did not give him gas money. Pam says she was at the Winco near Jay and North Dakota St stocking up on groceries for the week and what happened next had her checking her front tire.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Evacuation orders in place for wildfire burning in Grant County

    Evacuation orders in place for wildfire burning in Grant County

    Sunday, July 9 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-09 23:44:33 GMT

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports level 3 evacuations are in place because of a large wildfire burning in the Upper Goose Lake recreation area north of Othello. Level 3 evacuations mean leave immediately.

    >>

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports level 3 evacuations are in place because of a large wildfire burning in the Upper Goose Lake recreation area north of Othello. Level 3 evacuations mean leave immediately.

    >>

  • Hiking in the Inland Northwest? Be bear aware

    Hiking in the Inland Northwest? Be bear aware

    Sunday, July 9 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-07-09 23:37:21 GMT

    LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Idaho Panhandle National Forests have issued a warning for everyone who is thinking of hitting the trails this summer to be bear aware. This comes after two different bear encounters, and this warning can be applied all over the Inland Northwest. Liberty Lake has a sign up at the county park saying that there was a bear sighting on June 22 on the Edith Hansen trail.

    >>

    LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Idaho Panhandle National Forests have issued a warning for everyone who is thinking of hitting the trails this summer to be bear aware. This comes after two different bear encounters, and this warning can be applied all over the Inland Northwest. Liberty Lake has a sign up at the county park saying that there was a bear sighting on June 22 on the Edith Hansen trail.

    >>

  • 13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital

    13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital

    Sunday, July 9 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-07-09 23:23:57 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.

    >>

    CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.

    >>
    •   