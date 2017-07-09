Police investigating death at Al's Motel in Spokane

Police were on scene at Al's Motel in Spokane investigating a death Sunday.

Officers were at the motel in the area of Division and Mission investigating an unattended death. Police say they are investigating the death as they would any other, and that the death is suspicious in nature.

Even though the death is suspicious, police say there is no threat to the surrounding community.

Additional information was not immediately available Sunday. As we learn more we will update this story.