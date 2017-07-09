Fatal crash into Delaware animal shelter displaces nearly 100 animals

A fiery crash just after midnight on Sunday has killed a 33-year-old woman after her SUV slammed into the front of an animal shelter in New Castle, Delaware. Three cats at the Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals were also killed from either smoke inhalation or burns from the fire.

Latoya Cooper, identified by family at the scene, died at about 12:15 a.m. Investigators say the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Cooper's mother came to the crash scene and told NBC10 in Philadelphia that her daughter was a mother of five.

Meanwhile, officials with the Brandywine Valley SPCA say that nearly 100 animals have been temporarily housed in other nearby shelters. The animal shelter asked for the community's help in a post on Facebook. They said anyone thinking of adopting should visit other nearby shelters to help.

"The animals need your help during this tragedy. Please come out to our other three locations to adopt," the post reads.

The shelter has also set up an online fundraiser to help rebuild after the crash. So far, they've raised about $20,000.

For more information, visit: https://fundly.com/bvspca-new-castle-campus-fire