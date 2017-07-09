Evacuation orders in place for wildfire burning in Grant County wildlife refuge

In depth coverage on wild fires, forest fires and brush fires this season.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports level 3 evacuations are in place because of a large wildfire burning in the Upper Goose Lake recreation area north of Othello. Level 3 evacuations mean leave immediately.

Grant County deputies say the fire is burning in the wildlife refuge at Upper Goose Lake. Those in the area should leave immediately. Grant County says the fire is not threatening any homes, but the evacuation orders were issued for people who may be in the recreational area hiking or fishing.

The sheriff's office says police in the area assisting with evacuations.

LEVEL 3 EVACUATION NOTICE :: UPPER GOOSE LAKE REC AREA :: LEAVE NOW :: WILDFIRE :: pic.twitter.com/cYrihhECxd — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) July 9, 2017

Firefighters were on the scene starting at around 4 p.m. An exact acreage for the fire has not been determined.

Grant County Sheriff's deputies have blocked off all entrances to the wildlife refuge and ask anyone in the refuge to leave immediately so firefighters can work to put the fire out.

