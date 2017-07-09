One eastbound lane of I-90 reopened after fire near Vantage

Update: As of 6:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol has opened one lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened near Vantage. The westbound lanes remain closed Sunday evening. Department of Transportation and WSP were working to open one westbound lane.

Previous coverage:

The Washington Department of Transportation says Interstate 90 has been shut down in both directions because of a fire burning near Vantage Sunday evening.

Trooper Brian Moore with Washington State Patrol says I-90 is closed in Kittitas at exit 115 and George at exit 149.

Trooper Moore reported Sunday that smoke from the fire burning near Vantage in Kittitas County was affecting visibility on the highway.

#update here is another view of the fire on I90 @ Vantage times of zero visibility updates to come (ci) pic.twitter.com/jDw7IIuvVv — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) July 10, 2017

The size of the fire and cause were not known Sunday night. As we get more information we will update this story.