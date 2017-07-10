Jayden K Smith warning on Facebook is new version of an old, fake message

Someone named Jayden K Smith is not trying to hack into your Facebook account, despite warnings that have been circulating around the social media site.

It is a new version of an old hoax that warns friends not to accept a request from a "hacker" - who is this case is name "Jayden K Smith" - because it will give them access to your personal information.

The message, which then asks you to forward it to your friends, reads:

"Please tell all the contacts in your Messenger list, not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. Forwarded as received."

Similar messages have been circulated in the past using names like Anwar Jitou, Tanner Dwyer and Bobby Roberts. They are all equally fake, however, while sharing the message won't help anyone, it is a good reminder for users of Facebook not to accept friend requests from strangers or suspicious accounts. Your account contains a lot of person information that could be exploited by the wrong person.

So, to recap, don't share the message warning people about Jayden K Smith trying to hack into your account because it's not real, but do share THIS message that the warning about Jayden K Smith trying to hack into your account is fake, because it's real. Make sense?