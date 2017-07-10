House official: Threats to lawmakers increase in 2017

House official: Threats to lawmakers increase in 2017Posted: Updated:
13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.>>
One eastbound lane of I-90 reopened after fire near Vantage
VANTAGE, Wash. - Update: As of 6:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol has opened one lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened near Vantage. The westbound lanes remain closed Sunday evening. Department of Transportation and WSP were working to open one westbound lane.>>
1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party
CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children. The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.>>
Giant snake caught on camera in central Florida
BARTOW, Fla. - A massive rattlesnake was recently caught on camera in central Florida. Cathy Terry snapped the photo of the snake from the safety of her truck in Bartow, Florida. She described the snake as a huge, fat eastern diamondback rattlesnake, and said it slithered across the road right in front of her.>>
Smart home device calls 911 during domestic violence attack
TIJERAS, New Mexico - How do you feel about smart home devices like the Amazon Echo or the Google Home? Some people love the verbal assistants while others don't like the idea of an online speaker, listening to every word of your conversation. But what if these smart speakers could be the thing to save your life? According to authorities, "this amazing technology definitely helped save a mother and her child from a very violent situation.">>
WATCH: Video of Trump retrieving Marine's hat goes viral
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is back in the United States following the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. The president landed at Andrews Air Force Base before jumping on Marine One and heading to the White House Saturday night. But a moment between the president and a Marine standing guard outside Marine One has lit up the Internet overnight.>>
NASA's Juno spacecraft buzzing Jupiter's Great Red Spot
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA's Juno spacecraft is about to give us our best look yet of Jupiter's swirling Great Red Spot. The spacecraft flies directly above the monster storm Monday night, passing 5,600 miles (9,000 kilometers) above the cloud tops. That's close by space standards. Juno's instruments will peer through the clouds and help scientists determine how deep the storm is.>>
Amazon Prime Day: What you need to know to save the most money
It's Christmas in July! Amazon Prime Day launches this evening (Monday) at 6pm and the deals are expected to rival and in many cases be better than Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals. Here are 7 things you need to know to save the most money during this 30 hour sale: 1.) Download the FREE Amazon App to browse deals up to 24 hours in advance. You can even mark the sales that are important to you and the app will alert you when the deal goes live.>>
Dog found 'hot and trying to pant' with snout tied shut in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. - Two girls in Butte, Montana are being called heroes for an act of kindness the showed to a lost dog. The girls found a dog tied up, with a string around his nose, trying to pant and barely able to breathe in the hot summer heat. "He was desperate and you could tell he was under distress and he was panting heavily,” said Art Mathias, a Butte Resident who saw the dog with the two girls and also helped in the situation.>>
Deputies: Suspected burglar breaks into Spokane County home and orders pizza
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old man after they say he broke into the garage of a vacant home and then apparently ordered pizza. On July 4, a neighbor reported seeing a man break into the garage near her house on N. Monroe. A deputy arrived on scene and a man identified as 28-year-old Derek Dolan came out of the garage with a backpack in his hand.>>
House official: Threats to lawmakers increase in 2017
WASHINGTON - The chief law enforcement official for the House of Representatives tells federal officials that Capitol Police have already investigated more threats to members of Congress in the first six months of the year than in all of 2016. The number of threatening communications to lawmakers has already reached about 950. Last year, U.S. Capitol Police investigated 902 such communications.>>
Jayden K Smith warning on Facebook is new version of an old, fake message
KHQ.COM - Someone named Jayden K Smith is not trying to hack into your Facebook account, despite warnings that have been circulating around the social media site. It is a new version of an old hoax that warns friends not to accept a request from a "hacker" - who is this case is name "Jayden K Smith" - because it will give them access to your personal information.>>
TIJERAS, New Mexico - How do you feel about smart home devices like the Amazon Echo or the Google Home? Some people love the verbal assistants while others don't like the idea of an online speaker, listening to every word of your conversation. But what if these smart speakers could be the thing to save your life? According to authorities, "this amazing technology definitely helped save a mother and her child from a very violent situation.">>
Spokane woman gets two wedding dresses stolen in break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is heartbroken after finding out that someone broke into her home and stole her wedding dress. This happened in the Shadle neighborhood while the woman was out of town. Megan Martens-Haworth has since installed security cameras. Someone busted down her door, and ransacked her home. They stole a lot of items, like jewelry and a safe, but the most heartbreaking for her was when she discovered a garment bag was missing.>>
Hiking in the Inland Northwest? Be bear aware
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Idaho Panhandle National Forests have issued a warning for everyone who is thinking of hitting the trails this summer to be bear aware. This comes after two different bear encounters, and this warning can be applied all over the Inland Northwest. Liberty Lake has a sign up at the county park saying that there was a bear sighting on June 22 on the Edith Hansen trail.>>
One eastbound lane of I-90 reopened after fire near Vantage
VANTAGE, Wash. - Update: As of 6:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol has opened one lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened near Vantage. The westbound lanes remain closed Sunday evening. Department of Transportation and WSP were working to open one westbound lane.>>
