Deputies: Suspected burglar breaks into Spokane County home and orders pizza

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old man after they say he broke into the garage of a vacant home and then apparently ordered pizza.

On July 4, a neighbor reported seeing a man break into the garage near her house on N. Monroe. A deputy arrived on scene and a man identified as 28-year-old Derek Dolan came out of the garage with a backpack in his hand. The deputy announced his presence and Dolan dropped the backpack.

Dolan was taken into custody without incident.

Initially, Dolan told deputies a friend had given him permission to sleep in the garage, but said his friend didn't actually own it and he did not know how to contact the owner. Deputies contacted the owner, who said no one had permission to be in the home or the garage.

While Dolan was being questioned, a pizza delivery driver showed up at the home with a pizza. Dolan told deputies he asked his dad to order the pizza and have it sent to the house. The pizza was denied delivery.

Dolan was found to have two active warrants for his arrest (Possession of a Controlled Substance & Theft charges) and while searching Dolan’s backpack, deputies located a small container with a small amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine inside. The substance was later field tested which showed a presumptive positive result.

Dolan was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Burglary 2nd Degree, Possession of a Control Substance-Methamphetamine and his warrants.

No word on what happened to the pizza.