Dog found 'hot and trying to pant' with snout tied shut in Butte

Two girls in Butte, Montana are being called heroes for an act of kindness the showed to a lost dog.

The girls found a dog tied up, with a string around his nose, trying to pant and barely able to breathe in the hot summer heat.

"He was desperate and you could tell he was under distress and he was panting heavily,” said Art Mathias, a Butte Resident who saw the dog with the two girls and also helped in the situation.

The girls didn’t know who the dog belonged to, so Mathias helped them post his picture online hoping to find the owner. But, he first cut he string off the dog’s face and called Animal Control but he insists the girls are the real heroes.

"It was pretty courageous of them to approach a dog they didn't know and untie it… it takes a little bit of courage for eight and ten year old girls,” said Mathias.

Butte Silver Bow Animal Control tells our sister station, ABC FOX Montana, that the dog, named Remington, is safe and sound now at the shelter.

However the search for his owner continues.