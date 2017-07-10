Dog found 'hot and trying to pant' with snout tied shut in Butte - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Dog found 'hot and trying to pant' with snout tied shut in Butte

Posted: Updated:
BUTTE, Mont. -

Two girls in Butte, Montana are being called heroes for an act of kindness the showed to a lost dog. 

The girls found a dog tied up, with a string around his nose, trying to pant and barely able to breathe in the hot summer heat. 

"He was desperate and you could tell he was under distress and he was panting heavily,” said Art Mathias, a Butte Resident who saw the dog with the two girls and also helped in the situation.

The girls didn’t know who the dog belonged to, so Mathias helped them post his picture online hoping to find the owner. But, he first cut he string off the dog’s face and called Animal Control but he insists the girls are the real heroes.

"It was pretty courageous of them to approach a dog they didn't know and untie it… it takes a little bit of courage for eight and ten year old girls,” said Mathias.

Butte Silver Bow Animal Control tells our sister station, ABC FOX Montana, that the dog, named Remington, is safe and sound now at the shelter.

However the search for his owner continues.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital

    13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital

    Sunday, July 9 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-07-09 23:23:57 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.

    >>

    CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.

    >>

  • One eastbound lane of I-90 reopened after fire near Vantage

    One eastbound lane of I-90 reopened after fire near Vantage

    Sunday, July 9 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-07-10 01:58:28 GMT

    VANTAGE, Wash. - Update: As of 6:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol has opened one lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened near Vantage. The westbound lanes remain closed Sunday evening. Department of Transportation and WSP were working to open one westbound lane.

    >>

    VANTAGE, Wash. - Update: As of 6:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol has opened one lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened near Vantage. The westbound lanes remain closed Sunday evening. Department of Transportation and WSP were working to open one westbound lane.

    >>

  • 1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    Sunday, July 9 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-07-09 20:04:13 GMT

    CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children. The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.

    >>

    CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children. The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • NASA's Juno spacecraft buzzing Jupiter's Great Red Spot

    NASA's Juno spacecraft buzzing Jupiter's Great Red Spot

    Monday, July 10 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-07-10 19:55:24 GMT

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA's Juno spacecraft is about to give us our best look yet of Jupiter's swirling Great Red Spot. The spacecraft flies directly above the monster storm Monday night, passing 5,600 miles (9,000 kilometers) above the cloud tops. That's close by space standards. Juno's instruments will peer through the clouds and help scientists determine how deep the storm is.

    >>

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA's Juno spacecraft is about to give us our best look yet of Jupiter's swirling Great Red Spot. The spacecraft flies directly above the monster storm Monday night, passing 5,600 miles (9,000 kilometers) above the cloud tops. That's close by space standards. Juno's instruments will peer through the clouds and help scientists determine how deep the storm is.

    >>

  • Amazon Prime Day: What you need to know to save the most money

    Amazon Prime Day: What you need to know to save the most money

    Monday, July 10 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:58:01 GMT

    It's Christmas in July! Amazon Prime Day launches this evening (Monday) at 6pm and the deals are expected to rival and in many cases be better than Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals. Here are 7 things you need to know to save the most money during this 30 hour sale:  1.) Download the FREE Amazon App to browse deals up to 24 hours in advance. You can even mark the sales that are important to you and the app will alert you when the deal goes live.

    >>

    It's Christmas in July! Amazon Prime Day launches this evening (Monday) at 6pm and the deals are expected to rival and in many cases be better than Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals. Here are 7 things you need to know to save the most money during this 30 hour sale:  1.) Download the FREE Amazon App to browse deals up to 24 hours in advance. You can even mark the sales that are important to you and the app will alert you when the deal goes live.

    >>

  • Dog found 'hot and trying to pant' with snout tied shut in Butte

    Dog found 'hot and trying to pant' with snout tied shut in Butte

    Monday, July 10 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:50:01 GMT

    BUTTE, Mont. - Two girls in Butte, Montana are being called heroes for an act of kindness the showed to a lost dog.  The girls found a dog tied up, with a string around his nose, trying to pant and barely able to breathe in the hot summer heat.  "He was desperate and you could tell he was under distress and he was panting heavily,” said Art Mathias, a Butte Resident who saw the dog with the two girls and also helped in the situation. 

    >>

    BUTTE, Mont. - Two girls in Butte, Montana are being called heroes for an act of kindness the showed to a lost dog.  The girls found a dog tied up, with a string around his nose, trying to pant and barely able to breathe in the hot summer heat.  "He was desperate and you could tell he was under distress and he was panting heavily,” said Art Mathias, a Butte Resident who saw the dog with the two girls and also helped in the situation. 

    >>
    •   