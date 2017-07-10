WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.

Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.

Vancouver Police said the only injuries the girl sustained were a scraped knee and elbow, according to KATU.

The girl was booked into Juvenile Detention Hall for second-degree robbery.

Responding to a comment on their Facebook page , Winco stated, "We are aware of the video posted, and our teams are investigating what took place further. Thank you."

Watch the video , and let us know if you think the staff was too rough with the girl.

WARNING: The video contains graphic language.