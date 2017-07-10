ACLU files lawsuit over Trump voting commission transparency - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

ACLU files lawsuit over Trump voting commission transparency

WASHINGTON -

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump's commission investigating election fraud of failing to comply with a law designed to ensure public accountability.

The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Washington says the commission held its first meeting without notifying or making the meeting open to the public. The lawsuit says the commission also failed to make meeting records public. The ACLU says that violates the Federal Advisory Committee Act. The lawsuit also says the commission is improperly stacked with individuals who've supported Trump's statements on illegal voting.

Department of Justice spokesman Ian Prior wrote in an email that the office is reviewing the complaint. He declined futher comment.

The commission's request for the release of voter data has prompted other lawsuits.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • 13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital

  • One eastbound lane of I-90 reopened after fire near Vantage

  • 1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

  • Fire crews quickly get Spokane garbage truck fire under control

  • Share the road: Tennessee cyclist hit by car; driver arrested

  • No, you will not get two free Delta tickets if you click on that link floating around Facebook

