Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 10th

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- A lost Boise dog is back home after nine months and a brutal winter alone in the Idaho mountains.

Mo, an elderly Chesapeake Bay Retriever, wandered away from her owners during a hunting trip last September.

Darwin and Cindy Cameron stayed near the tiny hamlet of Horseshoe Bend about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Boise for three months looking for Mo. But deep snow and harsh conditions eventually made the search impossible.

Dog rescuer Cheri Glankler took in a starving retriever that had collapsed at a nearby ranch last month, the Idaho Statesman reported Based on the dog's initial disheveled appearance, it was clear that she had been living on her own in the wild, Glankler said. She posted photos of the dog on Facebook, and word quickly reached the Camerons that Mo may have been found.

The Camerons were initially hesitant to see the dog after receiving so many false alarms before Glankler's call.

Mo had lost her hearing and half her body weight while surviving in the wild, and Glankler warned the couple that she would not be exactly as they remembered her.

"They all expect this kind of Disneyland response like you see sometimes in videos when veterans come home," she said. "And to be perfectly honest, that's abnormal. People don't understand that (the dogs) have gone into survival mode."

Despite Mo's subdued behavior, the Camerons recognized her through her mannerisms and other distinctive details.

The couple is thankful to all the people who came forward to make the reunion possible.

"The sheriff's office, the hunters who set aside their tags and their hunting trips to help look for a lost dog," Darwin said. "Boy, we're blessed to have her back."

Glanker became very fond of the now 14-year-old dog during their brief time together and has nicknamed her "The Legend" in honor of all she survived.

"Who saved Mo? Mo saved Mo," Glankler said. "Even here when I would take her out on a lead, she was searching. She knew who she was looking for. She's incredible."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- A California teen is celebrating two big lottery wins in a week.

The California Lottery says 19-year-old Rosa Dominguez won $555,555 on a $5 scratch-off ticket purchased at a gas station. After that win, she said she was nervous and "just wanted to cry." A few days later, she bought another $5 scratch-off ticket at a different station and won $100,000. The Lottery didn't say when the tickets were purchased.

The Lottery says Dominguez collected her $655,555 in total winnings recently and tells the organization she plans to go shopping and buy herself a new car.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UNION, N.J. (AP) -- A restoration project at a New Jersey museum unearthed cases of wine nearly as old as the United States.

The Liberty Hall Museum in Union says it discovered almost three full cases of Madeira wine, a fortified wine, dating to 1796 while restoring its wine cellar. NJ.com reports the museum also found 42 demijohns - large glass jugs sometimes used for holding spirits - dating to the 1820s.

The museum said the monetary value of the wine cannot be made public.

The original 13 colonies imported about 95 percent of the wine produced on the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira, according to historical accounts. Bill Schroh, Liberty Hall's director of operations, said Madeira was the best wine to ship during the 18th century because it almost never spoils - even centuries later if stored properly.

Liberty Hall President John Kean said he sampled the wine. He compared it to a sweet sherry.

The museum, originally constructed in 1760, was built as a country home for New York lawyer William Livingston. He served in the First and Second Continental Congresses, become New Jersey's first elected governor and was a signatory to the Constitution. The Kean family took ownership of the estate in 1811 and has owned it since.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) -- Guests watching a fireworks display after a New York wedding were cheering the bride, groom and booms when police arrived. The groom ended up under arrest.

Nassau County police say they were called to a Massapequa (mass-ah-PEEK'-wah) home early Saturday and found a big party with professional-level pyrotechnics in the backyard.

Police say 39-year-old Thomas Giglio explained he was setting them off to celebrate his wedding.

He was arraigned Saturday on a fireworks possession charge. Bond was set at $5,000.

His lawyer's name isn't immediately available. No working phone number for him could immediately be found, and a message left at a possible phone number for a relative wasn't immediately returned.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OCALA, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man says he's got a monkey problem.

News outlets report that Brian Pritchard of Ocala says troops of rhesus monkeys swarm his property two times a day to swipe food in a feeder meant for deer. Cameras he set up to photograph the deer instead captured pictures of dozens of monkeys. He has counted as many as 50 monkeys at a time.

Pritchard says the primates have eaten 250 pounds of food in recent days.

Officials say the monkeys probably came from Silver Springs State Park about 4 miles away. The park recently shut down two areas because of increased monkey presence. It's estimated that 200 monkeys live in the park, but many are seen beyond its boundaries.

Pritchard says the monkeys appear to be organized and aggressive.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Bears are part of life in the mountains of North Carolina.

WLOS reported that Asheville resident Ashleigh Watkins shared a series of photos that serve as a reminder that it's not just thieves who are discouraged by locked doors.

"I live in North Asheville and a bear got into my car and totaled it," she wrote in an email to WLOS. "It actually opened the door and got stuck in there."

She said the sheriff and a game warden came to let the bear out, adding that she had gum and a protein bar in the vehicle.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Police in the Maine city of Portland have captured a large lizard that's been on the loose in a residential neighborhood.

Residents of a Deering home spotted the lizard in their backyard Thursday. Police say the lizard , an Argentina black and white tegu, was living under a shed in an old groundhog burrow.

An animal control officer was able to capture the reptile in a net Saturday by using hardboiled eggs as bait.

The Portland Police Department posted on Facebook a photo of animal control officer Ruu Weist holding the lizard, which she described as "actually very friendly, if headstrong and stubborn."

The Portland Press Herald reports that the officer says the owner had apparently lost the female lizard while he let her sunbathe on his porch.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Authorities say a bus hopped a curb and dislodged a war memorial cannon at a parklet in Pittsburgh.

Spokesman Jim Ritchie of the Port Authority of Allegheny County says no bus passengers were injured in the Saturday afternoon accident in the Brookline neighborhood. He says someone in a car struck by the bus had a minor injury.

The cannon was lodged in a side window at the front of the bus, which went through a low fence around the memorial, struck the cannon, went over another fence and came to rest against a wall and part of a railing in front of a dance studio.

Ritchie says there was damage to the bus and other vehicles and to the parklet. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - A penis-shaped rock formation in southern Norway is up again after the popular tourist attraction was found badly damaged last month.

On Friday, workers put back more than 12 tons of heavy rock that broke off the Trollpikken formation two weeks ago. They used iron wedges and concrete to reattach the broken promontory after winching it up inside 10-meter-high (33-feet) scaffolding.

Joggers discovered drilling holes in the rock south of Stavanger that suggested it was deliberately vandalized. More than 226,000 kroner ($27,000) was donated online to repair it.

However, broadcaster NRK says visitors need to wait at least a week for the formation to be fully set before climbing on it.

No arrests have been made for the alleged vandalism.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, say they arrested 35-year-old Brandon Thompson July 4 on six felony warrants and were leading him to a waiting police car when he made an unusual request.

"I asked the officer if I could propose," Thompson later told CNN. "The officer said, 'You want to do what?' and I said, 'I want to propose to her.'"

The arresting officers ? who cuffed Thompson while he was celebrating not only Independence Day, but also his birthday ? took pity on him.

In police body camera footage of the encounter, Thompson can be heard telling his girlfriend, Leandria Keith, "I love you. Will you be my wife, please?"

When Keith agrees, an officer can be seen switching Thompson's handcuffs from the back to the front so he can place the engagement ring on her finger.

The Muskogee Police Department posted video of the proposal on its Facebook page. As of Monday, it's been viewed more than 12,000 times.

While the couple now appear to have "for better or worse" down pat, it's yet to be seen if marriage is the only institution in their immediate future.

According to KOTV News, the groom-to-be was taken to the county jail to face multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear in court.

WTVD News reported that Thompson's new fiancee bailed him out the day after his arrest.

Muskogee police officer Lincoln Anderson said he hopes Thompson will turn his life around.

"Hopefully it will help him make the choices it will take to support his future wife and his kids," Anderson told CNN. "And if by letting him take a moment before going to jail to do what he did, then we did our jobs."

