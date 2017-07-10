Share the road: Tennessee cyclist hit by car; driver arrested

Summertime means it's time for drivers to be on the lookout for cyclists and pedestrians on the road. A GoPro video from two cyclists in Tennessee shows what can happen when you don't share the road, and it's going viral Monday.

Tyler Noe and his fellow triathlete Greg Goodman were riding on the Natchez Trace Parkway in Nashville Saturday. Goodman was wearing a camera on his helmet when he captured Noe get hit by a passing vehicle. Noe said it happened in the blink of an eye.

Noe didn't suffer any serious injuries, and police were able to track down the driver. That driver was arrested and now faces several criminal charges.

The two cyclists are hoping that sharing their experience can protect other bicycle riders and promote a positive dialogue about sharing the road.