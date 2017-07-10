Fire crews quickly get Spokane garbage truck fire under control

Firefighters are still trying to figure out why a Spokane garbage truck caught fire Monday afternoon near Olive and Freya in east Spokane. It happened outside the Napa Auto Parts store.

Fire crews were on scene within moments getting the fire under control.

Rick Hughes, the Commercial Refuse Supervisor for the City of Spokane says the fire started inside the trash compartment. While use does not know the exact cause of the fire, he believes a solvent or chemical was disposed in the trash. Hughes reminds people to avoid situations like Monday's fire by not disposing of hot or flammable materials such as flammable paints.

Hughes says if you do need to dispose of those types of materials, visit Spokane's Waste to Energy plant.

Hughes says no one was hurt in the fire, but the truck is inoperable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation Monday.