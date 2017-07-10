Reckless driver arrested after running from deputies in car and - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Reckless driver arrested after running from deputies in car and on foot

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Spokane Valley deputies arrested a 24-year-old man and booked him into jail on several charges after a chase over the weekend.

It happened Saturday around 10:15 p.m. when deputy Nathan Booth spotted a green Jeep Cherokee without license plates driving recklessly near 10th and Pierce in Spokane Valley. Deputy Booth tried to catch up with the Jeep, and saw the driver, later identified as Cyle Dewey, blow through stop signs as he sped he sped and weaved his way through neighborhood streets. Deputy Booth said Dewey nearly lost control of his car.

After Dewey ran a red light on University and Appleway, Booth activated his lights and sirens to try to pull Dewey over. Instead, Dewey sped away. He turned into the Rosauer's parking lot and drove west pm Sprague, trying to get away. Deputy Booth continued to follow Dewey and called for backup.

Int he area of 4th and Balfour, Dewey lost control as he rounded a corner and spun, causing two of the Jeep's tires to life off the ground, almost causing the Cherokee to roll. Deputies set up a road block, but Dewey was able to squeeze between two patrol cars and drove into a drainage ditch. Dewey continued to flee back onto Appleway almost striking several patrol vehicles, and cut back through the grocery store parking lot. He crossed over Sprague and drove on the west side of the Spokane Valley Fire Department parking lot. Dewey then bailed from his car without putting it in park and began to run away on foot. The Jeep kept rolling, hitting a pole and a fence on the east side of Balfour Park.

Deputy Booth, now directly behind Dewey, yelled several times for him to stop and that he was under arrest, but Dewey kept running. Eventually Dewey stopped running and raised clenched fists in what deputies described as a fighting posture. Deputy Booth tackled Dewey to the ground, and Dewey continued to struggle and resist. 

Eventually deputies got control of Dewey and read him his rights. Dewey explained to deputies that he ran because he thought the Jeep was stolen because he "bought it from a shady dude." He also told deputies he had a heroin addiction and would get sick if he went to jail.

Deputies found the Jeep had not been reported stolen and the registration showed it was recently sold. Attempts to contact the last registered owner were not successful.

Dewey was booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless driving, obstructing law enforcement, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license. 

