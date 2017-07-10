Boundary County Sheriff's Office warns of bear sightings in Bonners Ferry

The Boundary County Sheriff's Office is offering a warning after they say they received several reports of a young bear wandering city streets.

They posted on Facebook Monday that the reports come from areas of Oak Street up to most recently the west side of Madison. Deputies say the bear is rummaging through trash as it is found and then moving on. Fish and Game say that residents in the area should not put out trash for pickup Monday night, but rather put trash out in the morning "if at all possible" just before pick up.

The Sheriff's Office says authorities are "keeping a close eye" on the bear and appreciate everyone's help in not making it too comfortable.

This is the most recent report of a bear sighting following two bear encounters in Priest Lake, Idaho, and another spotted near a Liberty Lake trail in June.