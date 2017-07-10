Man shot and killed on boat by officers identified

Authorities have identified a man shot and killed by police early Sunday after he allegedly fired shots toward shore from a sailboat in the waters off Washington state.

The Washington State Patrol said Monday that 34-year-old Robert D. Yeiser randomly shot at shoreline homes and then at responding officers starting at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Eagle Harbor.

The state patrol says preliminary investigation shows multiple law enforcement agencies spent hours attempting to end the incident peacefully before officers on boats approached Yeiser's boat.

The state patrol says officers fatally shot Yeiser after he pointed a weapon at them. No one else was injured.

Authorities haven't named the officers involved.

The state patrol is asking witnesses to contact Detective Sgt. Mark Wilson at 360-473-0141 or at mark.wilsonwsp.wa.gov.

