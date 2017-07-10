Paperboy helps deputies catch car prowler in Spokane

The person who drops off your paper every morning usually delivers the headlines instead of making them, but a local paperboy is being praised for helping stop a thief in the act.

A Spokane woman says she heard a knock at her South Hill home early Saturday morning.

She says her paperboy alerted her that a man was in the back of her son’s truck rummaging through his tools.

With the help of her sons, nephews, and the paperboy, the woman was able to keep the man from escaping.

Within minutes, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived and took 33-year-old Kevin Wilson into custody.

Wilson was cited for 2nd Degree Car Prowling, a misdemeanor, and released.

The Sheriff’s Office says due to overcrowding, there is no room for Wilson in the jail.

Meanwhile the woman says she plans on rewarding the paperboy for going above and beyond his duties.