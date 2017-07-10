Marine Corps says plane belonged to reserve - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Marine Corps says plane belonged to reserve

Posted: Updated:
Photo: NBC Photo: NBC
ITTA BENA, Miss. -

The Latest on a military plane crash in Mississippi (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Marine Corps officials say the plane that crashed in Mississippi's Delta region belonged to a reserve unit.

Though the KC-130 refueling tanker took off from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, Capt. John Roberts said Tuesday that the plane was under the command of the 4th Marine Air Wing, which is part of the Marine Forces Reserve, headquartered in New Orleans.

Lt. Col. Tanya Murnock says the names of the 16 people killed in the crash are being withheld while loved ones are notified.

The KC-130 spiraled into a soybean field about 4 p.m. Monday, spreading debris for miles and resulting in fiery wreckage that burned for hours.

___

7:55 a.m.

The U.S. military plane that crashed in a soybean field in rural Mississippi killing at least 16 people on board originated from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina. The station is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Raleigh and about 20 miles (30 kilometers) from the Atlantic Ocean.

The station was authorized by Congress just before the start of World War II and trained units and individual Marines for the Pacific theater of the war.

Cherry Point also provided units in the Vietnam War, the Korean War, as well as the Gulf War and operations in Southwest Asia in Afghanistan and Iraq.

It supports the 2nd Marine Aviation Wing, providing, among other services, KC-130 aircraft used for in-flight refueling.

The station covers 45 square miles (115 square kilometers) and has nearly 14,000 Marines, sailors and civilian employees.

___

7:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is offering condolences to the families of those who died in a tragic military plane crash in Mississippi.

A U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a soybean field in rural Mississippi on Monday, killing at least 16 people aboard. The fiery wreckage spread debris for miles.

Trump tweeted early Tuesday, "Marine Plane crash in Mississippi is heartbreaking. Melania and I send our deepest condolences to all!"

The KC-130 plane was from the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina.

Officials did not release information on what caused the crash.

___

7:30 a.m.

No more smoke is rising the day after the fiery crash of a U.S. military plane in a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people.

State patrol units blocked all farm roads on U.S. Highway 82 on Tuesday morning about two miles away from the wreckage to keep anyone who isn't law enforcement or a response unit out of the area. Some fog has accumulated in the field near the crash site.

Workers from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks could be seen sitting on ATV four wheelers at a command center across from Mississippi Valley State University.

The Marine KC-130 crashed Monday afternoon, leaving a fiery wreckage and spreading debris for miles.

__

6:40 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis says the KC-130 that crashed in Mississippi and killed 16 people was from the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina.

Tillis, who represents North Carolina, said in a statement Tuesday morning that he and his wife are extending their deepest condolences to the families of the Marines who were killed, as well as to the Cherry Point station and the community of Havelock.

Tillis said the crash is a reminder of the dangers that military personnel face even on training missions.

The North Carolina senator is the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Personnel.

The refueling aircraft crashed Monday afternoon in a soybean field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard.

No other details were immediately available on the crew members and where they lived.

___

3 a.m.

Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating fiery wreckage.

Leflore (le-FLOR') County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Randle told reporters at a late Monday briefing that 16 bodies had been recovered after the KC-130 spiraled into the ground about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson in the Mississippi Delta.

Marine Corps spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Burns said in a statement that a KC-130 "experienced a mishap" Monday evening but provided no details. The KC-130 is used as a refueling tanker.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:02:51 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

  • Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:28 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:28:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>

  • TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding

    TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 9:31 AM EDT2017-07-11 13:31:55 GMT

    When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...

    >>

    When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway

    Spokane man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:54:05 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A man in northwest Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, only about 50-feet away from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday in the same block. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A man in northwest Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, only about 50-feet away from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday in the same block. 

    >>

  • Federal charges filed against man who mailed severed finger, fake bomb and weed to IRS

    Federal charges filed against man who mailed severed finger, fake bomb and weed to IRS

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:53 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:53:25 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - An Olympia, Washington man who authorities say mailed one of his fingers to the IRS is now facing federal charges.      The Seattlepi.com reported Monday (https://goo.gl/a1MU1R ) that 68-year-old Normand Lariviere was charged with mailing a threat to injure after IRS workers in Ogden, Utah discovered a package containing a fake bomb July 6.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - An Olympia, Washington man who authorities say mailed one of his fingers to the IRS is now facing federal charges.      The Seattlepi.com reported Monday (https://goo.gl/a1MU1R ) that 68-year-old Normand Lariviere was charged with mailing a threat to injure after IRS workers in Ogden, Utah discovered a package containing a fake bomb July 6.

    >>

  • Spokane City Council to vote on climate change following Trump's decision to pull out of Paris Agreement

    Spokane City Council to vote on climate change following Trump's decision to pull out of Paris Agreement

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:49:06 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane City Council is expected to affirm the city's commitment to limit greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change.  City Council President Ben Stuckart says President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accords means cities must step up to address the issue.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane City Council is expected to affirm the city's commitment to limit greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change.  City Council President Ben Stuckart says President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accords means cities must step up to address the issue.

    >>
    •   