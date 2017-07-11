California police free bear cub with head stuck in jug

Police in La Verne, California, found a real-life Winnie The Pooh Saturday morning -- a little cub with its head stuck in a jug.

Officers responded to the scene Saturday morning at around 8:30 a.m. where they found the struggling bear thrashing around, clawing at its own head. The cub was even trying trying to use the fence to pop off the plastic jug.

A police officer held the cub while a Fish and Wildlife agent attempted to remove the jug.

Once freed, the cub ran off back to the wild uninjured.