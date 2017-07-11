Man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own drivewayPosted: Updated:
WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.>>
Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.>>
Man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway
KHQ.COM - A man in NW Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, just one block from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday at Hemlock and Belt. According to Spokane Police, the carjacking occurred around 11pm Monday night and the vehicle taken was a Gold Dodge Durango.>>
Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug
POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.>>
13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.>>
Marine Corps says plane belonged to reserve
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) - Marine Corps officials say the plane that crashed in Mississippi's Delta region belonged to a reserve unit. Though the KC-130 refueling tanker took off from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, Capt. John Roberts said Tuesday that the plane was under the command of the 4th Marine Air Wing, which is part of the Marine Forces Reserve, headquartered in New Orleans.>>
Marine Corps says plane belonged to reserve
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) - Marine Corps officials say the plane that crashed in Mississippi's Delta region belonged to a reserve unit. Though the KC-130 refueling tanker took off from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, Capt. John Roberts said Tuesday that the plane was under the command of the 4th Marine Air Wing, which is part of the Marine Forces Reserve, headquartered in New Orleans.>>
TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding
When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...>>
Man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway
KHQ.COM - A man in NW Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, just one block from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday at Hemlock and Belt. According to Spokane Police, the carjacking occurred around 11pm Monday night and the vehicle taken was a Gold Dodge Durango.>>
Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug
POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 10th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 10th.>>
Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.>>
WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.>>
California police free bear cub with head stuck in jug
LA VERNE, Calif. - Police in La Verne, California, found a real-life Winnie The Pooh Saturday morning -- a little cub with its head stuck in a jug. Officers responded to the scene Saturday morning at around 8:30 a.m. where they found the struggling bear thrashing around, clawing at its own head. The cub was even trying trying to use the fence to pop off the plastic jug.>>
Man charged in mailing of severed finger, fake bomb to IRS
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - An Olympia, Washington man who authorities say mailed one of his fingers to the IRS is now facing federal charges. The Seattlepi.com reported Monday that 68-year-old Normand Lariviere was charged with mailing a threat to injure after IRS workers in Ogden, Utah discovered a package containing a fake bomb July 6. Charging papers say he also sent his finger, a bullet and a marijuana joint to tax collectors in 2016.>>
Spokane woman creates crop swap for extra veggies
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a problem you may have experienced -- too many veggies, too little time to eat them all. If you're into gardening, you know sometimes there is more than enough to go around. But Spokane woman has found a solution: Take it to the Audobon Community Veggie Trade. It's located right next to Audobon Park and it's basically a crop swap.>>
