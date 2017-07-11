Spokane man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own d - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway

A man in northwest Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, only about 50-feet away from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday in the same block. 

According to Spokane Police, the carjacking occurred around 11:00 p.m. Monday night and the vehicle taken was a Gold Dodge Durango. SPD searched the vicinity and brought in a K9 unit to clear the driver's yard and basement since it happened at his home but were not able to locate the vehicle. 

The victim says his home has surveillance cameras all over the property but he wasn't sure how to get the video to police. 

Police do not have a description of the carjacker. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

