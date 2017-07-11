Spokane City Council to vote on climate change following Trump's decision to pull out of Paris Agreement

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane City Council is expected to affirm the city's commitment to limit greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change.



City Council President Ben Stuckart says President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accords means cities must step up to address the issue.



The Spokesman-Review says the City Council will vote on an ordinance next Monday to deal with climate change.



The proposed law calls for the city to recognize the scientific evidence of human-caused climate change in planning for its future, and codifying greenhouse gas emission levels set years ago.



Stuckart says more than 300 mayors nationwide have agreed to the guidelines established in the Paris agreement.



___



Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)