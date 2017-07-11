Federal charges filed against man who mailed severed finger, fake bomb and weed to IRS

Federal charges filed against man who mailed severed finger, fake bomb and weed to IRSPosted: Updated:
WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.>>
Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.>>
TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding
When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...>>
Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug
POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.>>
Spokane man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway
KHQ.COM - A man in northwest Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, only about 50-feet away from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday in the same block.>>
13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.>>
Spokane Police Officer arrested on domestic violence charge
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in Spokane County early Tuesday morning for domestic violence assault. A deputy was sent to the officer's home at around midnight for a domestic violence investigation. Deputies arrested John Scott for one count of assault fourth degree domestic violence.>>
Spokane man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway
KHQ.COM - A man in northwest Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, only about 50-feet away from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday in the same block.>>
Federal charges filed against man who mailed severed finger, fake bomb and weed to IRS
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - An Olympia, Washington man who authorities say mailed one of his fingers to the IRS is now facing federal charges. The Seattlepi.com reported Monday (https://goo.gl/a1MU1R ) that 68-year-old Normand Lariviere was charged with mailing a threat to injure after IRS workers in Ogden, Utah discovered a package containing a fake bomb July 6.>>
Spokane City Council to vote on climate change following Trump's decision to pull out of Paris Agreement
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane City Council is expected to affirm the city's commitment to limit greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change. City Council President Ben Stuckart says President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accords means cities must step up to address the issue.>>
Minneapolis police investigate shooting of 2 dogs
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Minneapolis police are investigating after video shows an officer shooting two dogs in the backyard of a home where he was checking on a burglary alarm. A police report says the dogs charged at the officer. But the dogs' owner, Jennifer LeMay, questions why the dogs were shot. Footage from her backyard security camera doesn't show them charging at the officer.>>
US job openings slipped in May, but hiring increased
WASHINGTON - U.S. employers posted fewer job openings in May. But hiring picked up and more people are quitting their jobs - both positive signs for the economy. Job openings fell 5 percent in May to 5.7 million. The setback occurred after advertised job postings nearly reached 6 million in April, a figure that has been revised downward from the initial report.>>
Marine Corps says plane belonged to reserve
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) - Marine Corps officials say the plane that crashed in Mississippi's Delta region belonged to a reserve unit. Though the KC-130 refueling tanker took off from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, Capt. John Roberts said Tuesday that the plane was under the command of the 4th Marine Air Wing, which is part of the Marine Forces Reserve, headquartered in New Orleans.>>
TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding
When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...>>
Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug
POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 10th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 10th.>>
