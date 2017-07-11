Federal charges filed against man who mailed severed finger, fak - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Federal charges filed against man who mailed severed finger, fake bomb and weed to IRS

Posted: Updated:

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - An Olympia, Washington man who authorities say mailed one of his fingers to the IRS is now facing federal charges.
    
The Seattlepi.com reported Monday (https://goo.gl/a1MU1R ) that 68-year-old Normand Lariviere was charged with mailing a threat to injure after IRS workers in Ogden, Utah discovered a package containing a fake bomb July 6.
    
Charging papers say he also sent his finger, a bullet and a marijuana joint to tax collectors in 2016.
    
Court documents say Lariviere has been upset with the IRS since he was laid off in the 1990s from his job as a civilian defense contractor.
    
He began filing grievances with federal agencies related to the Department of Defense, saying he shouldn't have to pay taxes because the government hadn't satisfied his claims.
    
Charging papers say Lariviere told investigators he made and sent the fake bomb. He remains jailed.
    
___
    
Information from: Seattle Post-Intelligencer, http://www.seattlepi.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:02:51 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

  • Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:28 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:28:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>

  • TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding

    TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 9:31 AM EDT2017-07-11 13:31:55 GMT

    When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...

    >>

    When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Police Officer arrested on domestic violence charge

    Spokane Police Officer arrested on domestic violence charge

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-07-11 17:19:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in Spokane County early Tuesday morning for domestic violence assault.  A deputy was sent to the officer's home at around midnight for a domestic violence investigation. Deputies arrested John Scott for one count of assault fourth degree domestic violence. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in Spokane County early Tuesday morning for domestic violence assault.  A deputy was sent to the officer's home at around midnight for a domestic violence investigation. Deputies arrested John Scott for one count of assault fourth degree domestic violence. 

    >>

  • Spokane man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway

    Spokane man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:54:05 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A man in northwest Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, only about 50-feet away from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday in the same block. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A man in northwest Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, only about 50-feet away from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday in the same block. 

    >>

  • Federal charges filed against man who mailed severed finger, fake bomb and weed to IRS

    Federal charges filed against man who mailed severed finger, fake bomb and weed to IRS

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:53 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:53:25 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - An Olympia, Washington man who authorities say mailed one of his fingers to the IRS is now facing federal charges.      The Seattlepi.com reported Monday (https://goo.gl/a1MU1R ) that 68-year-old Normand Lariviere was charged with mailing a threat to injure after IRS workers in Ogden, Utah discovered a package containing a fake bomb July 6.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - An Olympia, Washington man who authorities say mailed one of his fingers to the IRS is now facing federal charges.      The Seattlepi.com reported Monday (https://goo.gl/a1MU1R ) that 68-year-old Normand Lariviere was charged with mailing a threat to injure after IRS workers in Ogden, Utah discovered a package containing a fake bomb July 6.

    >>
    •   