Charges recommended in SPD Officer's domestic violence case

UPDATE from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office:

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Domestic Violence Detective reviews domestic violence allegations and requests additional charges of Unlawful Imprisonment and Assault 4th Degree (2 counts) to be added, and the original charge of Assault 4th Degree, initially dismissed/declined, to be recharged.

On July 11, 2017, Assault 4th DV charges stemming from John J. Scott arrest on July 10, 2017 were dropped following a request by the prosecutor due to a lack of information to prove beyond a reasonable doubt Scott committed a crime.

The same day, the charges were dismissed; Domestic Violence Detective Mike Ricketts obtained a copy of the report and began to review the incident. Within the next few days, Detective Ricketts reviewed the Lethality Assessment Card (LAP) which provided additional information regarding the history of domestic violence incidents between Scott and the victim. (The LAP program is a domestic violence screening process designed to help identify and assess the risk of a victim’s potential danger of being seriously injured or killed by an intimate partner)

Concerned about the information received on the LAP card, Detective Ricketts notified Spokane Police Department Officials of the information and continued the investigation.

Yesterday, October 2, 2017, Detective Ricketts forwarded his findings to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office for their review. In his Affidavit of Facts, he recommends Scott be charged with the following:

Assault 4th Degree (DV) from an incident on August 16, 2016. (previously unreported to SCSO)

Assault 4th Degree (DV) and Unlawful Imprisonment (DV) from an incident on April 3, 2017. (previously unreported to SCSO)

Assault 4th Degree (DV) for the incident where deputies previously arrested Scott on July 10, 2017.

The Prosecutor’s Office is in the process of reviewing these recommendations and the concluded/complete investigation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A Spokane Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in Spokane County early Tuesday morning for domestic violence assault.

A deputy was sent to the officer's home at around midnight for a domestic violence investigation. Deputies arrested John Scott for one count of assault fourth degree domestic violence.

Scott appeared in court Tuesday afternoon and charges against him were dropped, however he still remains on leave from the Spokane Police Department.

"Officer Scott was placed on administrative leave and an Internal Affairs investigation will proceed after the criminal investigation has been completed," the Spokane Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday. "It is standard procedure of the Spokane Police Department to place any member on administrative leave following an arrest while the matter is being investigated."