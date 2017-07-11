Spokane Police Officer arrested on domestic violence charge

A Spokane Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in Spokane County early Tuesday morning for domestic violence assault.

A deputy was sent to the officer's home at around midnight for a domestic violence investigation. Deputies arrested John Scott for one count of assault fourth degree domestic violence.

"Officer Scott was placed on administrative leave and an Internal Affairs investigation will proceed after the criminal investigation has been completed," the Spokane Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday. "It is standard procedure of the Spokane Police Department to place any member on administrative leave following an arrest while the matter is being investigated."

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.