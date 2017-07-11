Suspect in Spokane Valley pursuit on the loose after crashing his passenger's car into another car

Suspect in Spokane Valley pursuit on the loose after crashing his passenger's car into another carPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar
WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.>>
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.>>
Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public
Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.>>
TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding
TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding
When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...>>
When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...>>
Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug
Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug
POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.>>
Spokane man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway
Spokane man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway
KHQ.COM - A man in northwest Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, only about 50-feet away from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday in the same block.>>
KHQ.COM - A man in northwest Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, only about 50-feet away from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday in the same block.>>
13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital
13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.>>
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.>>