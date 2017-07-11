Authorities: 2 men raped woman in home after Uber ride

Authorities say two men raped an intoxicated woman in her home after sharing an Uber ride from a bar in Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports the two friends from Alaska - Levi Brower, 28, and 23-year-old Dominick Mariutto - have been charged with second-degree rape.

Prosecutors say the men told the woman who was attacked July 2 they were brothers, which wasn't true, lied about their names, where they were from and said they were taking their grandmother to church the next morning. Police in Kirkland were able to identify the pair with information from Uber records, which included Mariutto's cellphone number, coupled with photos posted by the suspects on Facebook.

According to the charges Brower lives in Kent, Washington, and Mariutto is in the Army and stationed in El Paso, Texas.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)