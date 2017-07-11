Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 11th

CINCINNATI (AP) -- And Daddy makes three.

The father of the Cincinnati Zoo's popular baby hippo Fiona has joined her and mother Bibi in their first time together as a trio.

Zoo officials say Fiona, Bibi and Henry were united in the Hippo Cove outdoor pool Tuesday morning before the zoo opened. They say the supervised visit of about an hour went well, with Bibi properly reacting protectively.

Fiona has been exploring the outdoor habitat with Bibi for several weeks, with some contact inside separately with Henry.

Fiona was born Jan. 24, weighing 29 pounds (13 kilograms). She overcame health scares and now weighs nearly 375 pounds (170 kilograms). Her parents weigh about 10 times that.

Video updates such as Fiona taking a bottle, splashing or running have drawn millions of online views.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) -- Thieves targeting a so-called tiny home in Missouri decided to go big - and steal the whole house.

The Joplin Globe reports Missouri resident Lisa Stubblefield left the structure in a roped-off area in Springfield last week for the Food Truck Showdown. When she arrived for the festivities Saturday morning, it was gone.

Stubblefield says she's surprised someone targeted the building, which is 13 feet (4 meters) tall and looks like a small house, complete with a covered porch, but has no plumbing. It's designed to be a mobile clothing boutique.

Stubblefield's Facebook post about the theft was shared more than 5,000 times and eventually caught the attention of a woman in Pittsburg, Kansas, a town about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west. Police found the house there the next day.

No arrests have been made.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WORLAND, Wyo. (AP) -- If you ever wondered what a burning pile of sulfur looks like, the answer is like a UFO crash site or maybe a scene on another planet.

Firefighters in Worland, Wyoming, say it wasn't a UFO but the hot exhaust of an off-road motorcycle that ignited an old pile of sulfur Friday night.

As seen in this video , the sulfur burned with bizarre effects: A blue carpet of flame topped by twisting orange columns of fire. The fire gave off sulfur dioxide gas and firefighters wore breathing equipment to stay safe.

It happened at the former site of a sulfur plant. Worland Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Kocher says nobody was hurt or cited for causing the fire.

Kocher says crews got the fire under control within 20 minutes.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) -- A diner at one of New York's best-known steakhouses was bitten on the arm during a protest against the socialist government of Venezuela.

El Nuevo Herald reports that a woman was assaulted at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn on Sunday while she was dining with the Venezuelan representative to the United Nations, Rafael Ramirez.

The Miami-based Spanish-language newspaper reports that two activists confronted Ramirez and called him a murderer.

The incident is the latest in a campaign to shame current and former Venezuelan government officials.

The protesters blame the government of President Nicolas Maduro for violent clashes that have killed dozens.

Maduro has denounced the attacks as violent and undemocratic.

Police say the steakhouse confrontation is under investigation. The woman who was bitten declined medical treatment.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - An Olympia, Washington man who authorities say mailed one of his fingers to the IRS is now facing federal charges.

The Seattlepi.com reported Monday that 68-year-old Normand Lariviere was charged with mailing a threat to injure after IRS workers in Ogden, Utah discovered a package containing a fake bomb July 6.

Charging papers say he also sent his finger, a bullet and a marijuana joint to tax collectors in 2016.

Court documents say Lariviere has been upset with the IRS since he was laid off in the 1990s from his job as a civilian defense contractor.

He began filing grievances with federal agencies related to the Department of Defense, saying he shouldn't have to pay taxes because the government hadn't satisfied his claims.

Charging papers say Lariviere told investigators he made and sent the fake bomb. He remains jailed.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HOUSTON (AP) - An 11-year-old Houston-area girl who was pulled over for speeding told police that her mother allows her to drive but that this was the first time without an adult.

Police in Pasadena say the girl told them she was driving her 10-year-old brother home after they stopped her for driving 49 mph (79 kph) in a 35 mph (56 kph) zone.

Their 25-year-old mother, Maria DeJesus Lopez, has been charged with two counts of child endangerment and is free on $3,000 bond following a Monday court appearance.

Police spokesman Vance Mitchell says the girl told officers it wasn't the first time her mother had allowed her drive, but that this was the only time alone with her brother.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) A Ferrari driver in southeast England learned a valuable lesson about why you should always obey parking signs.

The unidentified motorist reportedly ignored warnings against leaving vehicles on the ninth level of the parking lot at Brighton's Marina overnight on Saturdays, due to the flea market that takes place there the following day.

He returned on Sunday morning to find his expensive sportscar surrounded by stalls, vendors and shoppers.

"He had to drive through the market making sure he didn't hit any customers or traders' goods that they spread out on the floor," a witness who filmed the incident told video site Newsflare.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) An elderly woman briefly stole the show at a Dodgers baseball game on Saturday when she went from dancing on the Jumbotron to suddenly flashing the entire stadium.

The energetic performance ignited a collective gasp from the audience, as the woman went from waving her arms and shaking her hips to lifting her blue shirt, exposing her bra. The Los Angeles stadium's screens then quickly snapped to a wholesome image of a player in the field.

Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger said he missed seeing the between-innings show but that some of his teammates caught what he described as "the rally granny."

"Some of my teammates were talking about it a little bit. You don't see that much at a baseball stadium," Bellinger told the Associated Press.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, also speaking to the AP, said he too missed the show but heard about it from some of his players.

"I guess they said I had a missed opportunity," he said while laughing.

Not only was she easily a top contender for the Dodger's fan of the game, but perhaps the team's good luck charm as well as the team defeated the Kansas City Royals 5 to 4.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Georgetown, SC - It's been nine months since Hurricane Matthew, and in that time, communities have cleaned up, homes have been rebuilt and families have grown.

Officials with Tidelands Health said they are seeing a 70 percent increase in births for the month of July, and they are attributing that rise to Hurricane Matthew.

It's an old wives tale that Mother Nature can spawn new life, but it seems to be proving true locally.

"With Hurricane Matthew, we had a devastating tragedy, but these babies are going to be babies born from that tragedy," said Beth Marion, the clinical director of women and children services at Tidelands Health. "These are going to be resilient members of our community, and we are excited to bring those babies in."

Marion said no babies have been named after the storm just yet.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DENVER - A woman was airlifted to a hospital after she belly-flopped in an 83-foot cliff dive at a popular Colorado spot over the Fourth of July holiday.

Rachel Dukich of Denver recorded the incident at Paradise Cove Cliff near Florissant in Teller County west of Colorado Springs.

She said the woman was reported to have a bloody nose and was "highly disoriented" after the dive.

"I think she jumped out far to be sure to clear the rock face and found herself in superman and instead of pulling her legs in to straighten out, she panicked, froze, and flailed," Dukich wrote.

The video was later made private and out of public view by Dukich.

A Flight for Life helicopter was brought in to take the woman to a hospital. Her name and condition have not been released.

Witnesses have posted videos on social media warning other cliff divers to use caution and to be careful.